Posted: 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Jett, daughter of New England’s Martellus Bennett, steals show after Super Bowl

By Matt Schoch - Texas A&M – SEC Country

She’s no Riley Curry yet, but Jett Bennett gave a strong introduction to America on Sunday night, stealing the show after dad Martellus Bennett became a Super Bowl champion.

The daughter of Siggi and Martellus Bennett took over the interview session after her dad, a former Texas A&M star, won his first Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots.

Martellus was dutifully answering drab questions from the media following his team’s 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Then, it was Jett’s turn.


“Her name is Wendy,” Jett said, referring to the family’s dog. “She’s a bad girl. She peed on the rug.”

She even gave some shine to her friend Willow, but then brought it back to the main event: “My name is Jett. Go Jett.”

Maybe that’s a glimpse into her future routing interests, as Martellus is a free agent and could take his talents anywhere, including maybe the New York Jet(t)s.

Then, after Martellus made a Harry Potter reference, Jett pulled out a shout out to Monsters, Inc., naming Sully and Boo, after Martellus dropped the Mike Wazowski reference.

As for her father, Martellus caught 5 passes for 62 yards, and he drew a pass interference penalty in overtime to set up the game-winning touchdown.

He also had to do a little housekeeping and class up his Twitter bio on Monday morning.

He also does not hide his political beliefs, adding that he won’t be attending a White House celebration with President Donald Trump. Bennett is outspoken on social media about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I haven’t thought about it. I am not going to go,” Bennett said to CNN.com. “I can elaborate later on in life; right now I am just trying to enjoy this … People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter.”

