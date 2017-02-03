Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:16 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett
HOUSTON – Late night host James Corden, famed for his “car karaoke” sessions with assorted performers, sent his equally effervescent sisters Andrea and Ruth to Houston.
Their mission: hug a cowboy.
Luke Bryan’s news conference to discuss his performance of the National Anthem ahead of the Super Bowl seemed like the time to strike.
Check out what happened when they made their pitch:
James Corden of the @latelateshow sent his sisters to @LukeBryanOnline's #SuperBowl news conference. Here's what happened: pic.twitter.com/Hl5oWS4ipX
— Jennifer Brett (@JenBrettAJC) February 3, 2017
MORE: Deion Sanders: Don’t hate Tom Brady
These are real Super Bowl tickets. Don’t fall for fakes, law enforcement warns
VIDEO: Michael Vick says he’s “forever grateful” to Atlanta, Falcons and fans
A quick word with former Falcons coach Dan Reeves
Marietta’s Strand Theatre will air the Super Bowl on Sunday
Super security in place in Houston
Houston PD Chief Art Acevedo’s welcome to Atlanta fans
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}