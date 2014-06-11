HOUSTON – Late night host James Corden, famed for his “car karaoke” sessions with assorted performers, sent his equally effervescent sisters Andrea and Ruth to Houston.

Their mission: hug a cowboy.

Luke Bryan’s news conference to discuss his performance of the National Anthem ahead of the Super Bowl seemed like the time to strike.

Check out what happened when they made their pitch:

