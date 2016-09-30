Is there a Lady Gaga Super Bowl halftime stunt in the works?

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Carlin Becker - Rare
In just five days, Lady Gaga will perform during the Super Bowl LI halftime show, during which she is rumored to sing from the top of the NRG Stadium’s dome in Houston. The star spoke with Boston’s Mix 104.1 radio show Karson & Kennedy to address the whispers.
»Check out Lady Gaga’s end zone dance
“You know, I can’t confirm anything!” she said when first asked who came up with the idea, but later gave in. “It was my sister. My sister was like, ‘I know, let’s suspend you in the air!'”
Gaga played coy though, not wanting to give away any additional details, saying, “I don’t want to say anything or give away anything specifically about what you will see during the halftime show because I don’t want to ruin the surprise for everyone else. But I will tell you that it’s going to be fantastic.”
»Ellen is giving away Super Bowl tickets in Atlanta today
Although she didn’t absolutely confirm that she’ll attempt the stunt, she did admit that her usually extravagant performances is part of what got her the gig.
“There’s a lengthy process to go through, meeting with the NFL and sort of applying and discussing what you would do in the first place,” she explained. “I think that part of how they decide who is going to come and do the halftime show is based on our ideas and what we want to do. They were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They’ve been super-supportive. They’ve been there every day at the rehearsal space with us and cheering me on as I rehearse. It’s been great.”
Gaga has been sharing her rehearsal journey over the past few months on Instagram, most recently posting a photo of herself relaxing in one of the stadium seats, captioning the post, “5 days.”
»Rumors swirled that Lady Gaga was banned from talking Trump at the Super Bowl — here is what the NFL had to say
This story was originally published by Rare.
RECOMMENDED VIDEO: What you need to know about Lady Gaga
What You Need to Know About Lady Gaga
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}