How Falcons and Patriots fans are not alike

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:57 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Matt Kempner - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
There is more that separates us than the hue of our belly paint.
In the spirit of our nation’s present political polarization as well as our fixation on anything that smells of the Super Bowl, let’s dissect the distinctions between Atlanta Falcons fans and fans of the wrong team, bless their hearts.
Here’s what Nielsen Sports found when it crunched data on followers of the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons:
1. They have followed their team more than we have. Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of the people in the Boston area have embraced their Patriotism by attending, viewing or listening to a Patriots game. Just under half (48 percent) of Atlanta Falcons fans have done the same with our team (which, for reference, is that local football organization that’s not the Georgia Bulldogs).
2. Their top alcoholic beverage is wine, whereas we choose beer first.
3. They eat at Mexican restaurants way less than we do. But they edge us a bit when it comes to dining at Chinese restaurants during a month.
4. They are not as accepting of frozen pizzas as we are.
5. We are more likely to be younger homeowners with kids. Millennials Rise Up! (I like pretending I’m still 32.)
6. We are more likely to have contributed to religious organizations (50 percent versus 31 percent). Just saying, God.
7. OK, more of them have contributed to military/veterans organizations than we have (23 percent compared to 15 percent).
8. More Patriots fans than Falcons fans said they had eaten ice cream, frozen juice bars or frozen yogurt in the seven days before they were surveyed (64 percent vs. 58 percent). Weird, right?
Hungry for other breakdowns between Atlanta and Boston? Check out what the Atlanta Regional Commission highlighted: http://www.ajc.com/sports/football/the-data-bowl-how-does-metro-atlanta-stack-metro-boston/qPcAzvY2aKwVhosZodjadJ/
Columns by Matt Kempner: http://www.myajc.com/news/opinion/matt-kempner-unofficial-business/j9F7R2mOGomS5FMjfhho2O/
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}