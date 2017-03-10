Penguins fan offers homeless man ticket

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:14 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH —
A Pennsylvania police officer made a homeless man’s day last week — not with a handout, but with tickets to a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game.
Jimmy Mains, who works in the Pittsburgh suburb of Rankin, went to last Friday’s game between the Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning. As Mains approached PPG Paints Arena, a homeless man asked him for money.
Mains told the man, identified as Rob, that while he did not have any money, he did have an extra ticket to the game. Once convinced that the offer was not a joke, the homeless man accepted the ticket and sat with Mains.
“He was ecstatic,” Mains said.
Once the puck dropped, Mains wrote on Facebook, Rob cheered the entire game. During an intermission Mains bought chicken tenders. And both enjoyed the outcome of the game, won 5-2 by the Penguins.
Rob asked how he could repay the gesture of kindness, and Mains said “I just told him to pay it forward.”
“Just trying to put some positivity on Facebook,” he wrote.
