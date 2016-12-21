NHL player chokes up about his son seeing him score a goal

Edmonton Oilers' Patrick Maroon, left, celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk skates past during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis. The Oilers won 3-2 in overtime.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Edmonton Oiler Patrick Maroon helped his team get a win Monday night against the St. Louis Blues.

What happened after the game melted the hearts of even non-hockey fans.

After Maroon scored the game-tying goal, a camera caught Maroon's son celebrating his dad's shot, according to Bleacher Report.

Maroon's hometown is St. Louis, but he plays for Edmonton.

Many fans don't realize that while players are traveling across North America playing 82 games a season, they're away from their families for months at a time.

That fact hit home for Maroon during the after-game interview.

The interview started out like any after-game interview, rehashing the big plays and the win, but the tone quickly changed when the reporter asked Maroon about his son seeing his goal.

Watch the whole interview below, or click here for the emotional segment.