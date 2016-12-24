Follow us on

    Posted: 3:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

    Florida prep football team gives signed helmet to No. 1 fan

    Chris Faddoul
    Wiregrass Ranch High School football/Facebook page
    Wiregrass Ranch High School senior quarterback Chris Faddoul (14) led the Bulls to a 7-3 record during the 2016 season, but his off-the-field gesture for a friend might have been his best achievement.

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. —

    Members of a Florida high school football team surprised their No. 1 fan with a Christmas gift.

    Andrew Hayne is a special needs student at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Wesley Chapel. The 18-year-old has been friends with Bulls quarterback Chris Faddoul since middle school, BayNews9 reported. Faddoul would let Hayne wear his No. 14 jersey on Fridays before Wesley Chapel games, and after the Bulls’ completed a 7-3 season, Faddoul wanted to do something special for his friend.

    The quarterback got his teammates to sign a Wiregrass Ranch helmet, and he gave it to Hayne just before the Christmas break.

    "He never had the chance to go out on the actual field and put on a actual helmet or pads or anything," Faddoul told BayNews9.

    The helmet had the inscription “To our No. 1 fan,” and even included the name “Fadoodle,” which is what Hayne calls the senior quarterback, who threw for 892 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2016 season.

    Hayne responded with a hug for Faddoul, who said “We love you, buddy, Merry Christmas.” Hayne then tried on the helmet and immediately went into a three-point stance.

    “Feels good, I feel tough,” Hayne says in the video.

    Andrew receives a great Christmas present

    This is wonderful. Wiregrass Ranch student Chris Faddoul and the Bulls football team gave their number one fan, Andrew, the Christmas present of a lifetime. They gave him an autographed football helmet from the team. Merry Christmas!

    Posted by Pasco County Schools on Friday, December 23, 2016

