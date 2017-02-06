Follow us on

RED ALERT: I-75/nb shut down before Barrett Pkwy (exit 269) in Cobb Co.

    Posted: 2:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Gwinnett students blame ‘Falcons depression’ for being late to school

    By Amanda C. Coyne - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    After the Atlanta Falcons’ crushing Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, Greater Atlanta Christian School students got creative with their tardy excuses.

    Two students cited “Falcons depression” and “failed to rise up” as reasons for being late to school Monday morning. 

    The private school near Norcross has close ties to the Falcons. Two of their School of Ballet teachers are also Falcons Cheerleaders, and children of a Falcons player and a Falcons assistant coach are students at the school.

    Former Wesleyan School, Georgia center now Super Bowl champion

    In a Facebook post, the school said “failed to rise up” was their favorite tardy excuse “ever.” No word yet if the humor helped the students’ tardiness get excused.

