BY MELISSA RUGGIERI/AJC Music Scene

HOUSTON – Michael Vick and Gucci Mane are both familiar with having to reform an image and a career.

On Saturday, the former Atlanta Falcons QB is apparently bidding goodbye to football with an “official retirement party” at Grooves of Houston nightclub, and Atlanta rapper – and noted Falcons fan – Gucci Mane will be there as his co-host.

While Vick hasn’t played in the NFL since December 2015, when he served as backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his heart has remained in football.

On Wednesday, he posted a lengthy tribute to his years in Atlantaon the Players’ Tribune website and later in the day was spotted in Houston at the Super Bowl Media Center.

Gucci Mane, since being released from prison in May, has engaged in a new lifestyle. He hosted a star-studded return concert at the Fox Theatre in July, has released two albums, lost a significant amount of weight and proposed to his girlfriend, Keyshia Ka’oir, during an Atlanta Hawks game in November.

The Vick retirement party takes place at 9 p.m. Saturday at Grooves, located at 2300 Pierce St. Tickets are $50-$100 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

Earlier in the day at the same location, V-103’s Ryan Cameron will host “The Best Damn SaturDAY Party!” from 2-8 p.m. Music will come from Houston DJ GT and Atlanta’s DJ Tayrok. Tickets start at $20 and can also be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

