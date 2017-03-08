Georgia’s two stars earn All-SEC honors

By Seth Emerson

Dawgnation.com/AJC

Georgia’s two top stars are also among the SEC’s top stars, at least according to the coaches in the conference.

Senior guard J.J. Frazier and junior forward Yante Maten were both named to the SEC’s coaches first team on Tuesday.

Maten made the eight-member first team despite missing the past four games, plus most of a fifth game, after spraining his knee. He remains Georgia’s leading scorer and rebounder, at least in average per game.

“Yante has obviously struggled being out with his injury, and I hope that this recognition eases that frustration,” Fox said.

Frazier, the 5-foot-10 native of south Georgia, has picked up the slack in Maten’s absence, leading the team to a 3-1 record.

“J.J. has had a remarkable career, and it is fitting that he is being recognized this way as a senior,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said.

Here are the full teams:

First Team All-SEC

KeVaughn Allen, Florida

J.J. Frazier, Georgia

Yante Maten, Georgia

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Kasey Hill, Florida

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

Antonio Blakeney, LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss State

Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Braxton Key, Alabama

Mustapha Heron, Auburn

Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Lamar Peters, Mississippi St.

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Kasey Hill, Florida

Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida

Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida

Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M