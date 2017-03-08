Georgia’s two stars earn All-SEC honors

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Seth Emerson
Dawgnation.com/AJC
Georgia’s two top stars are also among the SEC’s top stars, at least according to the coaches in the conference.
Senior guard J.J. Frazier and junior forward Yante Maten were both named to the SEC’s coaches first team on Tuesday.
Maten made the eight-member first team despite missing the past four games, plus most of a fifth game, after spraining his knee. He remains Georgia’s leading scorer and rebounder, at least in average per game.
“Yante has obviously struggled being out with his injury, and I hope that this recognition eases that frustration,” Fox said.
Frazier, the 5-foot-10 native of south Georgia, has picked up the slack in Maten’s absence, leading the team to a 3-1 record.
“J.J. has had a remarkable career, and it is fitting that he is being recognized this way as a senior,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said.
Here are the full teams:
First Team All-SEC
KeVaughn Allen, Florida
J.J. Frazier, Georgia
Yante Maten, Georgia
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Antonio Blakeney, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss State
Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Braxton Key, Alabama
Mustapha Heron, Auburn
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Lamar Peters, Mississippi St.
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida
Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M
