Georgia has hired a new defensive line coach

ATHENS — That didn’t take long. Georgia already has its replacement for Tracy Rocker, and it’s someone who saw the Bulldogs in person last year.

Tray Scott, who was just hired at Ole Miss after spending the last two years at North Carolina, is being hired as Georgia’s new defensive line coach, a source familiar with the situation confirmed. FootballScoop.com originally reported the news.

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed Scott’s departure in a statement:

“Tray Scott is leaving our staff for another opportunity. We want coaches that are 100 percent committed to winning championships at Ole Miss. Our student-athletes, our staff and Rebel Nation deserve that, and that is what we will bring to this great program.”

Scott was set to earn $375,000 at Ole Miss. Rocker earned $525,000 this past season.

For more on the Dawgs new defensive line coach, head to our partners at Dawgnation.com