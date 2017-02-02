Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Arielle Kass
The street party Fulton County threw this week in honor of the Falcons advancing to the Super Bowl was so good, it could even get Lewis Bohorquez to serve on jury duty again.
“If it’s like this, yeah,” the Sandy Springs resident said, as he took a break from court at the food truck on Pryor Street in Atlanta. “We’re rising up.”
In yet another rally to celebrate the football team’s Super Bowl berth, hundreds of people were drawn to downtown Atlanta. They posed for pictures with former Falcons players, danced in the street and cheered their team, decked out in Falcons gear.
It’s been nearly two decades since the Falcons made their first and only Super Bowl appearance.
“I was born a Falcons fan,” said Fulton County court clerk Trevia James, recording the downtown scene on her phone. “It’s amazing. It’s awesome. It’s fulfilling, celebrating this moment.”
To read more about the festivities, click here.
