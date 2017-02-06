Follow us on

    Posted: 12:49 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Former Wesleyan School, Georgia center now Super Bowl champion

    New England Patriots Tom Brady shares a moment with his teammate David Andrews after beating the Atalnta Falcons 34-28 on Sunday, Feb. 5 , 2017 during the NFL Super Bowl LI football game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN

    By Amanda C. Coyne - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    The Falcons may not have won Super Bowl LI, but metro Atlanta still gets a piece of the New England Patriots’ victory.

    Before becoming a Super Bowl champion, Patriots center David Andrews played at the University of Georgia and Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners. The Johns Creek native has been on the Patriots roster for two years; he signed as an undrafted free agent after four years playing for the Bulldogs.

    Andrews played closely alongside quarterback Tom Brady during the game, snapping the ball to the five-time Super Bowl champion. This is Andrews’ first Super Bowl ring. 

    In high school, Andrews was a two-way lineman for Wesleyan and was on the state championship-winning 2008 team. The three-star recruit turned down offers from Michigan and Duke to play for Georgia.

