What's the connection between jersey color and Super Bowl wins?

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If the theory holds true for Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots’ white jerseys will help the team secure their fifth NFL championship.

For this year’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, the Patriots will wear white jerseys, while the Falcons will wear red jerseys. The Falcons are the designated home team and chose to wear their home jersey color.

A look at recent Super Bowl history suggests that white is the winning color. Teams wearing white jerseys have won 11 of the last 12 Super Bowls, according to NFL.com. The last time a Super Bowl team wore white and lost was in 2011, when the Steelers lost to the Packers.

While fun to discuss, fans know that a Super Bowl win comes down to the play on the field, not a fashion choice.