Trump calls Gov. Deal after deadly Georgia storms

By Aaron Gould Sheinin

AJC

President Donald Trump on Sunday called Gov. Nathan Deal to offer condolences about deadly storms that have swept through Georgia.

According to The Associated Press, Trump described the tornadoes as vicious and powerful during remarks in the East Room of the White House during his second full day in office.

CNN reported that Trump said “we’ll be helping out the state of Georgia.”

Deal chief of staff Chris Riley confirmed the call and said Trump called Deal.

Trump said he'll speak with Gov. Rick Scott of Florida later this afternoon.

Deal on Sunday declared a state of emergency for seven South Georgia counties after this weekend’s deadly storms.

At least 11 people died and 23 were hurt Saturday with more dangerous weather approaching.