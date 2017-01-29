Follow us on

Posted: 1:58 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Super Bowl send-off for the Falcons

Falcons' buses roll through Atlantic Station rally
WSB Channel 2/Nicole Carr
Atlanta Falcons' team buses roll through an Atlantic Station fan rally on Sunday, January 29, 2017.  The team made the detour to greet fans on the way to the airport to fly to Houston for the Super Bowl. 

Falcons fan rally-Atlantic Station photo
Nicole Carr
Falcons fans on Sunday crowd Atlantic Station in Midtown for a send-off to the team ahead of next week's Super Bowl.
Falcons fans rally at Atlantic Station photo
WSB Channel 2/Nicole Carr
Falcons fans on Sunday crowd Atlantic Station in Midtown for a send-off to the team ahead of next week's Super Bowl.

By Edgar Treiguts

WSB Radio

ATLANTA —

The Falcons are off to Houston for the Super Bowl.  

But before the players hopped a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Sunday afternoon, the team buses made a detour on the drive from team headquarters in Flowery Branch, to swing-by Atlantic Station to say goodbye to a sea of Falcons’ fans crowded into Atlantic Station in Midtown. 

The line of team buses snaked through the commercial and residential development after 1 o’clock for 15 minutes, players acknowledging the fans from inside the vehicles.  Outside the bus windows, a sea of red and black, and the Rise Up moniker prominent throughout. 

Super Bowl week now officially begins, ahead of the Falcons’ matchup against the New England Patriots next Sunday night.

