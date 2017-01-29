Super Bowl send-off for the Falcons

Posted: 1:58 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Edgar Treiguts
WSB Radio
ATLANTA —
The Falcons are off to Houston for the Super Bowl.
But before the players hopped a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Sunday afternoon, the team buses made a detour on the drive from team headquarters in Flowery Branch, to swing-by Atlantic Station to say goodbye to a sea of Falcons’ fans crowded into Atlantic Station in Midtown.
The line of team buses snaked through the commercial and residential development after 1 o’clock for 15 minutes, players acknowledging the fans from inside the vehicles. Outside the bus windows, a sea of red and black, and the Rise Up moniker prominent throughout.
Super Bowl week now officially begins, ahead of the Falcons’ matchup against the New England Patriots next Sunday night.
