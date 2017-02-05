Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:24 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bowl 2017: $1M wager placed on underdog Falcons

Related

View Larger
Atlanta Falcons helmets photo
Tim Warner
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Latest Headlines

More

WSBTV.com

HOUSTON —

Big bets on the Super Bowl are not unusual, with every element of the game and halftime show open to a wager, but one bet on the Atlanta Falcons is raising eyebrows.

A customer risked $1.1 million to win $1 million on the Falcons covering 3 points, according to an ABC report.

>>Complete Super Bowl LI content

AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage

The New England Patriots remain 3-point favorites to win Super Bowl LI and are generating the most money when it comes to wagers, according to sports betting analysts.

The betting action includes the pre-game coin flip. According to the ABC report, as of Saturday morning, more money was being bet on heads than tails.

>>Former President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush to perform Super Bowl LI coin toss

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 