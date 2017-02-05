Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bling: Take a look at these NFL players' championship rings

Super Bowl ring
Jennifer Brett/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Super Bowl ring

Related

Latest Headlines

More

By Jennifer Brett

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HOUSTON —

Super Bowl week draws tons of past and present NFL players to town, many of whom are toting hefty hardware on their ring fingers.

Take a look at these players' dazzling Super Bowls championship rings, from Super Bowl I to Super Bowl 50.

>>Photos: See more Super Bowl rings

>>Complete Super Bowl LI content

AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 