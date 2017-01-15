Seattle's Bennett berates reporter after playoff loss to Falcons

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:14 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ATLANTA —
Frustration boiled over for Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett as he lashed out at a reporter after Seattle’s 36-20 NFC playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, ESPN reported.
Bennett became angry when a reporter mentioned that the Seahawks’ rushers had difficulty putting pressure on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Bennett challenged the reporter’s observation.
"We got a lot of pressure," Bennett said. “He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don’t know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don’t point and say we didn’t do what we needed to do, OK? Don’t do that.”
Ryan completed 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and was not intercepted. The Seahawks had three sacks and eight quarterback hits during the game.
"Get out of my face now," Bennett continued. "Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job. … Get … out of my face. Don’t play with me. I just put my heart on the … field. … Try me again, see what happens. I ain’t one of these … out here. Don’t try to tell me what I didn’t do."
