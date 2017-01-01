Samuel L. Jackson once sold concessions at Falcons games

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Atlanta Journal-Constitition
Samuel L. Jackson isn’t just one of the most famous Atlanta Falcons fans. The actor known for his inspiring role in those “Rise Up” commercials once worked for the team.
“I went to college in Atlanta,” he said during a Thursday night appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "When I was at Morehouse the Falcons came to town. I used to work at the stadium. I used to sell hot dogs, burgers, fries."
He talked about spending time on the sidelines before games and displayed intricate knowledge of the Falcons’ key plays.
"Are you a hater of the Patriots?" Kimmel asked.
"Yep!" Jackson quickly responded. "I’m going to have to say yes.”"
