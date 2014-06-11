Rise Up rally Sunday as Falcons head to Houston

By Kimberly Richardson

Midtown Atlanta will soon be filled with fans ready to cheer the Falcons on as they head to Houston for the Super Bowl. The rally and send-off is happening at Atlantic Station.

It’s scheduled to start at noon and will end at 3 p.m. Fans are asked to wear red and black in support of the team.

The event will feature autograph signing and photo opportunities with former Falcons players, Falcons cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon, the Falcons drumline, free giveaways, games and more. Full details are below.

Fans will have the opportunity to give the team a heroes' send-off as the Falcons' 5 bus motorcade will travel through Atlantic Station between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on its way out of town. Fans are encouraged to make signs to wish the team well as they depart for Houston and Super Bowl LI. Additionally, fans can visit the Atlanta Falcons' official team store at Atlantic Station which features a wide variety of merchandise, including exclusive items you won't find anywhere else.

The first 50 fans who present a receipt from Jan. 29 for $50 or more from an Atlantic Station business at Concierge will receive a clear Falcons NFL approved game bag. Before and after the event, people wearing Falcons gear will receive $3 off admission to SKATE Atlantic Station.