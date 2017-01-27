RISE UP: City Hall hosts Atlanta Falcons pep rally

City Hall was packed with Falcons fans on Jan. 27 for a pep rally celebrating the Atlanta team's upcoming trip to the Super Bowl. Special appearances were made by mascot Freddie Falcon, former Falcon Roddy White and Atlanta artist Usher.

Confetti filled City Hall on Jan. 27 at a pep rally celebrating the Atlanta Falcons and their upcoming trip to Super Bowl LI.

Former Atlanta Falcon Roddy White addressed crowds at a pep rally on Jan. 27 celebrating the Falcons as they head to the Super Bowl.

The event featured members of the NFC Championship team and the President and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, Rich McKay.

City Hall was packed with Falcons fans by 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a pep rally ahead of Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed hosted a pep rally celebrating the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 27 as they head to the Super Bowl.

By Dave Huddleston

WSB-TV

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed hosted a pep rally celebrating the Atlanta Falcons as they head to the Super Bowl.

The rally started around 11:30 a.m., but City Hall was already packed with fans by 10:00 a.m.

The event featured members of the NFC Championship team and the President and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, Rich McKay.

Special appearances were made by mascot Freddie Falcon, former Falcon Roddy White and Atlanta artist Usher.

Hundreds of fans decked out in Atlanta Falcons gear heard Reed announce this week as "Atlanta Falcons Week."

"Just to show you how special today is, we have a proclamation from the President of the Atlanta City Council declaring it Atlanta Falcons Week in the city of Atlanta. A day is not enough," Reed said.

The rally wrapped up around 12:30 p.m.

McKay said there will be another rally Sunday at Noon at Atlantic Station. Players will pass by and fans can wave to them a they leave for the Super Bowl.