RISE UP: City Hall hosts Atlanta Falcons pep rally

Posted: 6:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Dave Huddleston
WSB-TV
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed hosted a pep rally celebrating the Atlanta Falcons as they head to the Super Bowl.
The rally started around 11:30 a.m., but City Hall was already packed with fans by 10:00 a.m.
The event featured members of the NFC Championship team and the President and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, Rich McKay.
Special appearances were made by mascot Freddie Falcon, former Falcon Roddy White and Atlanta artist Usher.
Hundreds of fans decked out in Atlanta Falcons gear heard Reed announce this week as "Atlanta Falcons Week."
"Just to show you how special today is, we have a proclamation from the President of the Atlanta City Council declaring it Atlanta Falcons Week in the city of Atlanta. A day is not enough," Reed said.
The rally wrapped up around 12:30 p.m.
McKay said there will be another rally Sunday at Noon at Atlantic Station. Players will pass by and fans can wave to them a they leave for the Super Bowl.
