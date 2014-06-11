Report: Falcons' Mack to play with fractured fibula

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By D. Orlando Ledbetter
AJC
HOUSTON —
Falcons second-team All-Pro center Alex Mack will play Super Bowl LI with a fracture in his left fibula that he suffered in the NFC championship game, according to sources reported ESPN.
Mack could miss six to eight weeks, and the fact that’s he’s playing Sunday is a big concern among the Falcons, according to ESPN’s sources.
The Falcons originally reported that Mack suffered an ankle injury in the NFC championship game. At the Super Bowl it was reported as a fibula injury.
Mack, who was a major acquisition in free agency, is backed up by Ben Garland. Mack has been credited for the major improvement of the offensive line this after playing seven years with the Cleveland Browns.
The Falcons’ believe Mack will hold up in pass-blocking, but are concerned about his combination blocks in the run game.
Mack didn’t practice the week after the NFC championship game, then was limited in practice this past week.
