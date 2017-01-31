New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett speaks with reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is not shy about giving his opinion on a variety of topics, including politics. When asked during an entertaining, hour-long interview if he would join a traditional visit to the White House if the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Bennett told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he's focused on winning first, but most likely he would not attend.

When pressed for a reason why, Bennett said, "I don't support the guy that's in the House."

Bennett prefers to keep things upbeat. Recently, Bennett entertained reporters by giving an epic speech on his love for bacon.

Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady skipped a White House team visit with President Obama in 2015, after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX. At the time Brady said he had a previously arranged "family commitment," but there was speculation that Brady was upset at a Deflategate joke made by then-White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.

Brady's friendly relationship with President Trump has been getting buzz lately, but Brady remains tight-lipped, refusing to discuss politics during Super Bowl week.