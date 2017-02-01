Follow us on

    Posted: 5:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

    Michael Vick officially retires from NFL

    Michael Vick: “I’m forever grateful” to Atlanta

    HOUSTON - Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick has officially retired from the NFL.

    Vick, who had 169 total touchdowns in 13 NFL seasons, told ESPN's Josina Anderson Friday that he was calling it a career.

    Vick recently wrote a letter to the city of Atlanta that talked about his fall from grace and his love for the city.

