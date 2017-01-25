This man has helped prepare every Super Bowl field

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
If George Toma has anything to say about it, the field conditions for Super Bowl LI will be pristine.
Toma, 88, has helped prepare the field for all 50 Super Bowl games. The veteran groundskeeper, who now serves as an NFL consultant, was in Houston this week to oversee the work being done on the field of NRG Stadium, according to the Houston Chronicle.
">January 25, 2017
Ever wonder how the field gets ready for the #SuperBowl? Meet the 88-year-old man behind it all. https://t.co/5V3SduZ8IxHouston Chronicle (@HoustonChron)#SuperBowl? Meet the 88-year-old man behind it all. https://t.co/5V3SduZ8Ix— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) January 25, 2017
Ever wonder how the field gets ready for the
While the field at NRG Stadium is artificial turf, there are plenty of tasks to complete for the field to be in top-notch shape for the Feb. 5 Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Toma told the Houston Chronicle that the turf is one of the best artificial fields he’s seen.
Toma knows his stuff. He began as a groundskeeper at the age of 12, and has worked on Major League Baseball fields in addition to his NFL work.
