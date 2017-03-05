Johnny Manziel says he's engaged

By Joy Johnston

As former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel continues his quest to rejoin the league, he has also been working on aspects of his personal life.



This week, he made a major announcement: Manziel said he's engaged to girlfriend Bre Tiesi.



TMZ was the first to announce the news Friday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed it. Manziel reportedly popped the question during a romantic Paris trip.

Johnny Manziel and @bre_tiesi got engaged tonight. She knows his goal is to get back to the NFL and she has been supportive and helpful. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) Johnny Manziel and @bre_tiesi got engaged tonight. She knows his goal is to get back to the NFL and she has been supportive and helpful.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017

Tiesi is a model and actress. She has been romantically involved with Manziel since 2016, and supports his goal of returning to the NFL. Manziel posted photos of the happy pair this week on Instagram, withe the caption, "When you know, you know."

When you know, you know @bre_tiesi A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

Manziel has been working on resolving his legal issues, and according to the Bleacher Report, there is renewed interest in the former Browns quarterback from NFL scouts.