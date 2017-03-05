Johnny Manziel says he's engaged

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:58 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
As former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel continues his quest to rejoin the league, he has also been working on aspects of his personal life.
This week, he made a major announcement: Manziel said he's engaged to girlfriend Bre Tiesi.
TMZ was the first to announce the news Friday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed it. Manziel reportedly popped the question during a romantic Paris trip.
">March 11, 2017
Johnny Manziel and @bre_tiesi got engaged tonight. She knows his goal is to get back to the NFL and she has been supportive and helpful.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)@bre_tiesi got engaged tonight. She knows his goal is to get back to the NFL and she has been supportive and helpful.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017
Johnny Manziel and
Tiesi is a model and actress. She has been romantically involved with Manziel since 2016, and supports his goal of returning to the NFL. Manziel posted photos of the happy pair this week on Instagram, withe the caption, "When you know, you know."
When you know, you know @bre_tiesi
A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on
Manziel has been working on resolving his legal issues, and according to the Bleacher Report, there is renewed interest in the former Browns quarterback from NFL scouts.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}