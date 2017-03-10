Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram ‘farewell’ may have been a hack

By Fox25Boston.com

News of New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's apparent departure spread Friday morning after a message was posted to the player's Instagram account, but now multiple reports are saying he was hacked.

Early Friday morning Garoppolo appeared to post a message on his Instagram account that said, "So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston."

The post's validity was called into question shortly after it appeared online.

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017 ">March 10, 2017



Shortly after news began to spread, multiple reports surfaced citing sources close to Garoppolo who said he had no knowledge of any trades and believes he was hacked.

The team said it does not respond to speculation or social media posts and only makes comments when a move is official.

But rumors have been swirling for weeks.

Garoppolo’s stock rose last season after he started two games when quarterback Tom Brady was suspended.

He was injured in the second game against the Dolphins, but threw three touchdown passes before he left the game.

The Instagram post on Garoppolo's account was live for only a few hours before it was deleted Friday morning.