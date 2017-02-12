Former Miami Dolphins player killed in Georgia house fire

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By Hal Habib
Palm Beach Post
MONROE, Ga. —
Quentin Moses, a backup defensive lineman and linebacker for the Dolphins from 2007 to 2010, was one of three persons killed in a house fire Sunday in Monroe, Georgia. He was 33.
Although drafted in the third round by the Oakland Raiders in 2007, Moses was signed as a free agent by the Dolphins in October 2007, a week after being waived by the Cardinals.
He appeared in 44 games as a Dolphin, starting two, and was credited with 29 tackles and 3½ sacks. His first NFL sack came in a Monday night game against Pittsburgh in 2007 when he tackled Ben Roethlisberger.
Although originally spotted on the Dolphins’ defensive line, he eventually was moved to linebacker, where then-coach Tony Sparano saw greater potential. Moses seemed happy to make the move, being quoted on multiple occasions about the opportunity to learn behind Jason Taylor and Joey Porter.
“You try to take everything you can from those guys. It’s been a blessing for me,” Moses said. “I’m just trying to learn from the two Hall of Famers in front of me.”
Taylor — voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame only last weekend — tweeted his condolences Sunday, saying “my heart breaks” over the tragedy.
“We were deeply saddened to hear about the tragic news involving Quentin Moses,” The Dolphins said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Moses was a four-year letterman under then-coach Mark Richt at Georgia, where he was an All-SEC selection and on the SEC academic honor roll.
Officials said the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday. It also killed Andria Godard, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard.
Fire Chief Keith Glass said the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived.
">February 12, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Quentin Moses. pic.twitter.com/kIJr1hu57f— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/kIJr1hu57f— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 12, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Quentin Moses.
">February 12, 2017
My heart breaks for former teammate and friend Quentin Moses and his family. Thoughts, prayers and tears! So sad. Life is too short #RIP— Jason Taylor (@JasonTaylor)#RIP— Jason Taylor (@JasonTaylor) February 12, 2017
My heart breaks for former teammate and friend Quentin Moses and his family. Thoughts, prayers and tears! So sad. Life is too short
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}