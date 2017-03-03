Former Miami Dolphins CB Will Allen gets 6-year prison sentence

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:43 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Jeff Ostrowski
Palm Beach Post
A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday sentenced former Miami Dolphins cornerback Will Allen to six years in prison — and denied his request to remain free until after his Columbia University-bound son graduates from high school.
Allen, 38, was convicted of running a Ponzi scheme that raised money from investors who thought their cash was being loaned to pro athletes. Allen’s co-defendant, Susan Daub, 56, also was sentenced to six years.
According to a report by Law360, Allen told the judge that his intentions to run a legit company went awry after a concert with Wyclef Jean flopped.
“I don’t doubt that you began this venture with good intentions,” U.S. District Judge William Young told Allen. “But you’re in denial, sir. The crimes here are the crimes of fraud. Lying.”
Allen’s public defender requested a 30-month sentence, while federal prosecutors wanted at 78-month term.
