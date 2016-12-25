Follow us on

Posted: 9:51 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Falcons win NFC South title

Falcons win NFC South
Dan Quinn has led the Falcons to the division title in his second season as coach.

The Falcons are kings of the NFC South.

With Saturday’s 33-16 win at Carolina, coupled with Tampa’s loss in New Orleans, Atlanta clinched its first division title since 2012. The Falcons (10-5) will host New Orleans next Sunday in the final regular-season game at the Georgia Dome.

As division champs, they will host a playoff game either wild-card weekend (Jan. 7-8) or the divisional round (Jan. 14-15).

