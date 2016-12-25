Follow us on

Posted: 1:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Falcons player’s wife goes into labor during playoff win

Andy Levitre
Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Falcons guard Andy Levitre takes the field to play the Redskins during their football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA —

Chipper Jones wasn’t the only Atlanta sports figure anxiously awaiting the birth of a child.

Falcons offensive guard Andy Levitre and his wife, Katie, were also expecting a birth. 

As the Falcons played the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the NFC Divisional playoff game, Katie Levitre went into labor while watching the game at the Georgia Dome. 

Katie Levitre, a former swimsuit model and NFL cheerleader, was on social media during the game, retweeting an NFL video of her husband spiking the football following a touchdown.

After the game, she waited for her husband to go through his usual post-game routine before heading out into Atlanta traffic.

The two were at an Atlanta hospital within hours. Their daughter, Lily, was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday, about four hours after the game ended.

Levitre was acquired by the Falcons before the 2016 season in a trade from the Tennessee Titans for a sixth-round draft pick.

