Falcons-Packers showdown for the right to head to the Super Bowl

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:26 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Edgar Treiguts
Cox Media Group
ATLANTA —
Game day is here, and with it the chance for the Falcons to reach the Super Bowl for only the second time in the 51 years of the franchise.
The NFC Championship game kicks-off inside the Georgia Dome at 3:05 p.m. with the Falcons facing the Packers.
Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan is being mentioned as an MVP candidate in the NFL, looking to lead the Falcons in this his ninth season to the league’s championship game.
The Falcons are looking for playoff-payback against Green Bay for a loss in 2011, when the Packers took a 48-21 win in the divisional round.
Sunday’s NFC Championship represents the final game ever to be played inside the Georgia Dome.
