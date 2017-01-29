Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl

Falcons QB Matt Ryan gets off the plane as the Falcons arrive in Houston, Sunday, January 29, 2017. The Falcons face the Patriots in the Super Bowl in one week.

Falcons fans on Sunday crowd Atlantic Station in Midtown for a send-off to the team ahead of next week's Super Bowl.

The Falcon have landed: Bound for destiny, the Atlanta Falcons have arrived in Houston in advance of Super Bowl LI.

Dozens of officials, local media and law enforcement officers met the Falcons as they landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 4 p.m.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was one of the first players to get off the plane, followed closely by his center Alex Mack.

Head coach Dan Quinn was the last to depart the plane and greeting him in Houston, former running back and minority owner Warrick Dunn.

“I think those guys are definitely focused and they understand what’s at stake. It’s been all work and knowing coach Quinn, we’re going to have those guys focused at the task at hand,” Dunn said.

Before leaving for the airport, the Falcons had thousands of fans cheering them on from Atlantic Station.

Atlantic Station estimated between 18,000 and 20,000 people attended the rally.

Parents brought their children and everyone was wearing red and black for the Falcons. The fans met Freddie Falcon, the Falcons Drumline and some of the Falcons cheerleaders.