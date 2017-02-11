Brett Favre said he also lost jersey after Super Bowl win

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tom Brady’s jersey was stolen after the New England Patriots’ memorable comeback victory in Super Bowl LI, and it still hasn’t turned up nearly a week after New England’s heart-stopping 34-28 win in overtime.

However, it’s not the first time the jersey of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback has gone missing.

Former Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre told Fox Business Network on Friday that his uniform disappeared shortly after the Packers’ 35-21 victory against New England 20 years ago in Super Bowl XXXI.

While Favre did not say his No. 4 jersey was stolen, he did admit to “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo that he doesn’t “know where it is and where it went.”

“What happens is there’s a massive celebration, of course, you go into the locker room – it’s mass confusion,” Favre said. “Unless you actually take your jersey off and your pants and stuff, and you put them in a bag that is secure, you don’t know because there’s people grabbing stuff, there’s laundry, guys are going in the shower, they’re hugging, there’s champagne – so, it could easily get taken.”

After Super Bowl VII in January 1973, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula was being carried off the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum when a fan tried to steal his watch. Shula, the architect of the NFL’s only perfect season, wrestled the watch back despite the swarm of fans around him.

The person who took Brady’s jersey probably would be caught if he or she tried to sell it. Josh Evans, founder of the auction site Lelands, told USA Today that he probably could sell it for more than $1 million if the jersey was obtained legitimately

“I would not have a hard decision to make in pricing that at a million. I think if we auctioned it off it would probably sell for a million,” Evans told USA Today. “That’s a lot for a modern jersey. The key is that you probably have to sell it very quickly because now is the time when people are the most excited and the most fanatic about these kinds of things. Five years from now something else will happen, something else will occur and it will probably go down in value.”

That’s for a legitimate sale. For a stolen jersey, Evans said the value is worthless to his company.

“It’s such a big story that you couldn’t sell it legitimately,” Evans told USA Today. “There is probably a black market for sports memorabilia. … To me it’s worth zero, but you know, legitimate it’s amazing.

“Illegitimate? It’s unsellable.”