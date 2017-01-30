Follow us on

Posted: 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI

Atlanta Falcons photo
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

By WSBTV.com

HOUSTON —

The Falcon have landed: Bound for destiny, the Atlanta Falcons have arrived in Houston in advance of Super Bowl LI.

Dozens of officials, local media and law enforcement officers met the Falcons as they landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 4 p.m.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was one of the first players to get off the plane, followed closely by his center Alex Mack.

>>For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here   

Head coach Dan Quinn was the last to depart the plane and greeting him in Houston, former running back and minority owner Warrick Dunn.

“I think those guys are definitely focused and they understand what’s at stake. It’s been all work and knowing coach Quinn, we’re going to have those guys focused at the task at hand,” Dunn said.

Before leaving for the airport, the Falcons had thousands of fans cheering them on from Atlantic Station.

Atlantic Station estimated between 18,000 and 20,000 people attended the rally.

Parents brought their children and everyone was wearing red and black for the Falcons. The fans met Freddie Falcon, the Falcons Drumline and some of the Falcons cheerleaders.

Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl

WATCH LIVE: The Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI! Watch Channel 2 Action News at 6 & 11 for LIVE Team 2 coverage! WSBTV.com/Falcons

Posted by WSB-TV on Sunday, January 29, 2017

