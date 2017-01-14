Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:57 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By Helena Oliviero
www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Falcons have announced strict security measures for the NFC Playoff game Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Dome.
Fans heading to the 4:35 p.m. game are encouraged not to bring any type of bag. And fans who do bring bags will be limited in the type and size of bag that may be brought into stadiums.
What is allowed at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:
What is not allowed:
Fans will continue to be able to carry binoculars, cameras and smart phones into the stadium.
In recent years the NFL has enhanced its safety plans by adding additional measures including pat downs, bag checks and metal detectors.
These public safety measures have been implemented at other large venues. The University of Michigan, Penn State University and Michigan State University do not permit any bags, while the TD Garden in Boston only permits clutch bags.
