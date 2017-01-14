Atlanta Falcons fans react at the end of the 4th quarter in an NFL football game at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

By Helena Oliviero

The Atlanta Falcons have announced strict security measures for the NFC Playoff game Saturday afternoon at the Georgia Dome.

Fans heading to the 4:35 p.m. game are encouraged not to bring any type of bag. And fans who do bring bags will be limited in the type and size of bag that may be brought into stadiums.

What is allowed at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap that can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

(Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after a proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose)

What is not allowed:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags

Seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags

Fans will continue to be able to carry binoculars, cameras and smart phones into the stadium.

In recent years the NFL has enhanced its safety plans by adding additional measures including pat downs, bag checks and metal detectors.

These public safety measures have been implemented at other large venues. The University of Michigan, Penn State University and Michigan State University do not permit any bags, while the TD Garden in Boston only permits clutch bags.