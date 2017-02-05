Follow us on

Posted: 11:31 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Adorable photo of Tom Brady's daughter takes internet by storm

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots answers questions during Super Bowl LI media availability at the J.W. Marriott on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON —

A photo of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with his mother went viral on Saturday, and now a photo of his daughter is taking the internet by storm.

On Sunday morning, Gisele posted a photo of her daughter, Vivian, wearing a “Brady’s Little Ladies” shirt, patiently waiting for her dad at the end zone in NRG Stadium.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

The photo took off with about 200,000 likes in the hour after it was posted.

