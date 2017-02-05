Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Falcons’ Super Bowl dream snatched away

Related

View Larger
Falcons’ Super Bowl dream snatched away photo
Falcons’ Super Bowl dream snatched away

For three quarters, it appeared the Atlanta Falcons were headed to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Then the fourth quarter happened.

And then overtime was even worse.

The Falcons lost a 28-9 lead in the final 15 minutes, and the nightmare collapse ended as the New England Patriots scored in overtime for a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Read complete coverage of the Super Bowl on ajc.com.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 