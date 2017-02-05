Falcons’ Super Bowl dream snatched away

For three quarters, it appeared the Atlanta Falcons were headed to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Then the fourth quarter happened.

And then overtime was even worse.

The Falcons lost a 28-9 lead in the final 15 minutes, and the nightmare collapse ended as the New England Patriots scored in overtime for a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston.

