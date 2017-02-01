Falcons or Patriots—Which team is your state searching for on Google?

By Fiza Pirani - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Only four states are searching for the Atlanta Falcons over the New England Patriots and yes, one of them is Georgia.

Google Trends data found that Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are the only states where the majority of folks are searching for “Falcons” on Google.

Everyone else seems much more invested in the Patriots.

According to Google, in the past seven days, Pats quarterback Tom Brady ranked as the No. 1 most searched player of the two teams.

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is right behind Brady at No. 2.

Find more Super Bowl data from Google at Google.com/trends.