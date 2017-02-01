Even the FBI is joining the Falcons’ bandwagon

By Joshua Sharpe - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The FBI’s Atlanta division is getting behind the Falcons ahead of the Super Bowl.

The FBI Recreation Association is holding a “Rise Up! celebration” Friday morning at the local office, which is in DeKalb County.

“FBI employees will be decked out in their favorite Falcons gear,” spokesman Kevin Rowson said, “and hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.”

The employee-only event is just one way Atlantans are rallying to support the Falcons in their first Super Bowl appearance in some two decades.

