Even the FBI is joining the Falcons’ bandwagon

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:39 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Joshua Sharpe - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The FBI’s Atlanta division is getting behind the Falcons ahead of the Super Bowl.
The FBI Recreation Association is holding a “Rise Up! celebration” Friday morning at the local office, which is in DeKalb County.
“FBI employees will be decked out in their favorite Falcons gear,” spokesman Kevin Rowson said, “and hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.”
The employee-only event is just one way Atlantans are rallying to support the Falcons in their first Super Bowl appearance in some two decades.
MORE SUPER BOWL COVERAGE:
Atlanta Falcon fans have waited so long for the Falcons to advance to the Super Bowl. Some longtime Falcon fans in two separate local Atlanta barbershops express this year is the year of the Falcons. (Armani Martin / AJC)www.accessatlanta.com
Like DeKalb County News Now on Facebook | Follow on Twitter and Instagram
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}