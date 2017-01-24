Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews tapped into the toughness of the athletes whom she covers on the field when she faced a cancer diagnosis during the 2016 NFL season.
Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in October 2016. The Fox Sports analyst said she was determined not to miss a single game, even though she required surgery.
According to a MMQB interview, Andrews was adamant about not missing any football games, telling her doctor as she was being wheeled into surgery, “I’m not watching any football games at home.”
>>Cervical cancer death rate higher than thought
Andrews didn’t miss a single game. She was back to work two days after surgery, filming pregame interviews and reporting from the sidelines that weekend. She told MMQB that she was inspired by her fiancé, former NHL player Jarrett Stoll, who played through injuries.
After a follow-up procedure in November, Andrews received good news: She was cancer-free and would not require chemotherapy or radiation.
It was a rough year for Andrews. She was in the spotlight during a highly publicized civil trial in March, having to relive the trauma that she experienced after a stalker filmed her nude while she was in a hotel room in 2008. The video was uploaded to the internet, where it was viewed millions of times. Andrews was awarded $55 million at trial, and the case was settled for an undisclosed amount upon appeal.
