Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Rex Tillerson confirmed as Secretary of State

    Posted: 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

    Ellen DeGeneres is giving away Super Bowl tickets in Atlanta today

    Related

    View Larger
    Ellen DeGeneres is giving away Super Bowl tickets in Atlanta today photo
    Ellen DeGeneres is giving away Super Bowl tickets in Atlanta today

    By Jennifer Brett - Atlanta Buzz with Jennifer BrettAtlanta Buzz with Jennifer Brett

    Aha! So this is why Ellen DeGeneres is coming to town.

    First she posted this cryptic tweet that had us all guessing .. and now we have some answers.

    Actually she’s not coming – but her team will be, and afterward someone is going to the Super BowlEllen’s correspondent, Jeannie Klisiewicz, will be on site as will the AJC’s Jewel Wicker.

    To win, you have to put your best game face on. And by that we mean kitten face:

    The magical moment will air during Thursday’s show.

    MORE: Octavia Spencer discusses Atlanta-filmed “Hidden Figures” with Ellen

    That time Ellen and former First Lady Michelle Obama discovered wine in a box

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     