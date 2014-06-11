Aha! So this is why Ellen DeGeneres is coming to town.

First she posted this cryptic tweet that had us all guessing .. and now we have some answers.

Actually she’s not coming – but her team will be, and afterward someone is going to the Super Bowl. Ellen’s correspondent, Jeannie Klisiewicz, will be on site as will the AJC’s Jewel Wicker.

To win, you have to put your best game face on. And by that we mean kitten face:

I’ve got tickets to the #SuperBowl for someone dressed as a kitten with the biggest bowl you can find. I’ll see you at 4:30 at @GeorgiaTech! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 1, 2017

The magical moment will air during Thursday’s show.

