Aha! So this is why Ellen DeGeneres is coming to town on Wednesday.

First she posted this cryptic tweet that had us all guessing .. and now we have some answers.

Actually she’s not coming – but her team will be, and afterward someone is going to the Super Bowl. Ellen’s correspondent, Jeannie Klisiewicz, will be on site. It’s unclear exactly how things are going to work but the magical moment will air during Thursday’s show.

Details to come via Ellen’s Twitter feed!

MORE: Octavia Spencer discusses Atlanta-filmed “Hidden Figures” with Ellen

That time Ellen and former First Lady Michelle Obama discovered wine in a box