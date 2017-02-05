BY MELISSA RUGGIERI/AJC Music Scene

HOUSTON – Native Bostonian Donnie Wahlberg is an ardent New England Patriots fan, so it’s about as surprising at Matt Ryan winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award that Wahlberg is cheering for his hometown team.

But, the singer/actor said during an interview with wife Jenny McCarthy in the SiriusXM section of Radio Row, he isn’t overconfident, nor is he in the “business of making predictions.”

“I’m very respectful of the Falcons and they year they’ve had. I want my team to win, but if they don’t, it’ll stink, but it will make things a lot more festive and happy when I go on tour with my band,” he said.

Wahlberg and the rest of the New Kids on the Block will perform at Infinite Energy Centre on July 14 with guests Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul.

McCarthy, meanwhile, is “a born and bred Chicago girl,” and is loyal to her city, but has become a Pats fan by marriage.

“Since I’ve met (Donnie), he’s introduced me to many NFL films about the Patriots. (Bill) Belichick, I’ve learned more than I probably need to know about him, but I have mad respect after learning about them and what an incredible coach he is,” she said.

Check out what Donnie and Jenny had to say about Howard Stern Wack Packer High Pitch Erik and find out where Donnie plans to head after NKOTB’s Atlanta show this summer: