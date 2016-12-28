Ohio State band member nails 55-yard field goal try

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COLUMBUS, Ohio —
Ohio State University’s band calls itself “The Best Damn Band in the Land,” but it also has some brass when it comes to football ability.
After the band practiced at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on campus Tuesday, second-year trumpet player Austin Brizee decided to try a field goal. He connected solidly on a 55-yard attempt in the indoor facility, WCMH reported.
The band tweeted a video of the field goal and asked coach Urban Meyer if he needed a kicker for Saturday’s national playoff semifinal game against No. 2 Clemson in Glendale, Arizona.
Eron Hodges, Ohio State’s assistant director of player personnel, replied to the tweet, saying that Brizee, who has never kicked competitively before but has played soccer, “definitely has a tryout invitation.”
Hey @OSUCoachMeyer@OsuCoachCoombs, you guys need a kicker for Saturday? @OhioStateFBpic.twitter.com/e1UQWU0Nk1
Hey @OSUCoachMeyer@OsuCoachCoombs, you guys need a kicker for Saturday? @OhioStateFBpic.twitter.com/e1UQWU0Nk1— OSU Marching Band (@TBDBITL) December 27, 2016
