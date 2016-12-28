Ohio State band member nails 55-yard field goal try

If Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is looking for a kicker, the school band may have a candidate-in-waiting.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ohio State University’s band calls itself “The Best Damn Band in the Land,” but it also has some brass when it comes to football ability.

After the band practiced at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on campus Tuesday, second-year trumpet player Austin Brizee decided to try a field goal. He connected solidly on a 55-yard attempt in the indoor facility, WCMH reported.

The band tweeted a video of the field goal and asked coach Urban Meyer if he needed a kicker for Saturday’s national playoff semifinal game against No. 2 Clemson in Glendale, Arizona.

Eron Hodges, Ohio State’s assistant director of player personnel, replied to the tweet, saying that Brizee, who has never kicked competitively before but has played soccer, “definitely has a tryout invitation.”