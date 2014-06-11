Georgia receiver arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charge

By Seth Emerson

DawgNation Staff

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley was arrested Saturday night on a charge of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail web site.

Ridley was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, and bailed out on $1,000 bond at 12:32 a.m. on Sunday. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.

A rising sophomore, Ridley had 12 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns last season. He is expected to compete for a starting position this year.

A marijuana arrest that is a misdemeanor usually brings a one-game suspension, per UGA’s student-athlete handbook. Georgia opens the season against Appalachian State.