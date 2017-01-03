Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Florida Gators’ win in Outback Bowl means free Bloomin’ Onions for all

Florida Gators Outback Bowl
Florida Gators Athletics
The Florida Gators beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl 30-3. That means free Bloomin' Onions for all at Outback restaurants on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

Related

Hot Right Now

More

Floridoh! Stories

More

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Florida Gators routed the Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3 Monday in the Outback Bowl.

That means free Bloomin’ Onions for all from Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday. All you have to do is say “Outback Bowl” to your server at any Outback restaurant and you’ll get the dish for free.

>> Read more trending stories

The Outback restaurant chain wagered Bloomin’ Onions and coconut shrimp on the game.

">January 2, 2017

">January 2, 2017

>> Read more Floridoh! stories 

If Iowa had won, the restaurant would have handed out its coconut shrimp appetizer for free.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 