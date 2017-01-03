Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Florida Gators routed the Iowa Hawkeyes 30-3 Monday in the Outback Bowl.
That means free Bloomin’ Onions for all from Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday. All you have to do is say “Outback Bowl” to your server at any Outback restaurant and you’ll get the dish for free.
The Outback restaurant chain wagered Bloomin’ Onions and coconut shrimp on the game.
January 2, 2017
Congrats to @GatorsFB for winning the @outbackbowl!— Outback Steakhouse (@Outback)
Join us tomorrow Jan 3rd for your FREE Bloomin' Onion with purchase.
Congrats to
— Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) January 2, 2017
January 2, 2017
— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2017
FREE BLOOMIN' ONIONS FOR ALL
If Iowa had won, the restaurant would have handed out its coconut shrimp appetizer for free.
